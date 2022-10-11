Mayor Klitschko: There will be no blackouts in Kyiv today

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko informed that there will be no blackouts in the capital on October 11. The day before, Kyiv residents were warned that to balance the power system they may resort to fan shutdowns.
He reported on this on the air of the telethon.
"Yesterday there were temporary outages due to damage to the power supply system. As of today, according to the information provided to me, we have stabilized the situation. Therefore, there will be no shutdowns today," Klitschko noted.
According to him, notices about possible disconnections will appear on the Kyiv City State Administration website. He also assured that this will not affect the preparation and start of the heating season.
- Hourly blackouts were introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. Starting on Tuesday, October 11, the company will publish schedules with addresses and outage times on the website in advance on a daily basis.
- On the morning of October 10, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine (launched at least 83 missiles, 43 of which were shot down by air defense forces). Dozens of rockets hit energy infrastructure facilities in 11 regions and the city of Kyiv. As a result, the electricity supply was disrupted almost throughout the country, and there were problems with water supply in 8 regions.