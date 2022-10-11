Mayor Klitschko: There will be no blackouts in Kyiv today

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko informed that there will be no blackouts in the capital on October 11. The day before, Kyiv residents were warned that to balance the power system they may resort to fan shutdowns.

He reported on this on the air of the telethon.

"Yesterday there were temporary outages due to damage to the power supply system. As of today, according to the information provided to me, we have stabilized the situation. Therefore, there will be no shutdowns today," Klitschko noted.

According to him, notices about possible disconnections will appear on the Kyiv City State Administration website. He also assured that this will not affect the preparation and start of the heating season.