An accomplice of the ex-MP Kiva was exposed in Dnipro. It was he who adjusted the Russian strikes on the city

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed a man from the "closest entourage" of the former MP Ilya Kiva. It was he who adjusted Russian missile strikes on the city of Dnipro.

This was reported in the press service of the SSU.

The detainee turned out to be a local businessman who headed "one of the local public associations under the control of the leadership of the banned OPZZH party.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported that he was suspected of treason committed under martial law (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, from August to September of this year, the traitor recorded and transmitted to the Russians information about the number and places of deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the location of checkpoints and air defense equipment.

He also informed the enemy about the location of critical infrastructure facilities, main highways and railway stations on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Russian military used this information for missile attacks.

The Russian agent sent a video of the launch of an anti-aircraft missile and the coordinates of the possible location of the equipment with a link to Google Maps.

The man was exposed during the execution of another enemy task. The suspect will be detained.