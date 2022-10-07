The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a criminal group in Kyiv. It was led by a former MP Kiva

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed a criminal group in Kyiv, which was led by former MP and suspect of high treason Ilya Kiva. This group was called "Patriots for Life".

The press service of the SSU writes about this.

"Before the MP fled to the Russian Federation, these "patriots" carried out his task of carrying out provocations during mass events to destabilize the social and political situation in Ukraine. They were also involved in the so-called "physical support" and protection of public speeches of representatives of the pro-Kremlin party, primarily in the center of the capital," they noted.

For participating in such events, members of the group received money from their coordinators from the banned pro-Russian party "OPZZh". According to the investigation, at least 12 people in "Patriots for Life" are involved in criminal circles. Their organizer had direct contact with the kiva and coordinated his actions with it, in particular even after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

"According to the plan of the ex-national deputy, the members of the gang were supposed to stay in Kyiv to support the occupiers in case of capture of the region. However, after the escape of Kiva, his accomplices decided to organize a drug business to obtain additional "profits". It was established that they established the production and sale of wholesale batches of amphetamine in the Kyiv region. For this, two drug laboratories were equipped in their own homes," the SSU stated.

During searches of the residences of members of the group, law enforcement officers found drugs prepared for sale, as well as equipment for their production.