“Azovstal” metal bracelets were presented in Kyiv. The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced a new batch of them

A presentation of "Azovstal" metal bracelets took place near the sculpture of the Motherland.
This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.
A 17-meter-high inscription "I believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine" was placed at the scene. The letters are also made of metal from the last batch of "Azovstal". Hereʼs what it looks like:
The inscription will stand near the Motherland until November 1, and then it will be turned into a new batch of bracelets.
- On October 6, the platform for collecting funds for Ukraine United24 launched the project "Azovstal. A symbol of unbreakability". As part of the first part of the initiative, bracelets made from the last pre-war batch of metal from the “Azovstal” plant will be sold.