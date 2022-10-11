“Azovstal” metal bracelets were presented in Kyiv. The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced a new batch of them

A presentation of "Azovstal" metal bracelets took place near the sculpture of the Motherland.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

A 17-meter-high inscription "I believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine" was placed at the scene. The letters are also made of metal from the last batch of "Azovstal". Hereʼs what it looks like:

The inscription will stand near the Motherland until November 1, and then it will be turned into a new batch of bracelets.