The Russian missiles again hit energy facilities in Lviv region. 30% of the city is without electricity

30% of the Lviv city was left without electricity due to Russian rocket attacks on the city and region.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

Three Russian missiles hit two energy facilities (these are facilities in Lviv and the Lviv district). Rescuers and law enforcement officers are currently working at both facilities. The consequences of the strikes are still being assessed. 30% of Lviv city is without electricity. Temporary interruptions in electricity and water supply are also possible during the day. In addition, a 53-year-old man was wounded by shrapnel in Lviv.

In total, over the past two days, four electrical substations have suffered significant destruction in Lviv region. Now they are looking for ways to provide electricity to the region by detours.

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that 33 shellings had already been recorded this day. People are asked to continue to limit the use of high-capacity electrical appliances during peak hours: 17:00 p.m. to 22:00 p.m.