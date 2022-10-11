The Biden administration believes that Russia was preparing a missile attack on Ukraine even before the explosion on the Kerch Bridge

Russia was preparing for a massive missile attack on Ukraine even before the explosion on the Kerch Bridge.

This was stated by the representative of the White House for national security John Kirby, reports CNN.

"It was probably something they had been planning for quite some time. This does not mean that the explosion on the Kerch Bridge could have accelerated some of their plans," Kirby noted. He also emphasized that attacks of this scale could not be planned in a few days.

During October 10, the occupiers launched more than 80 missile and air strikes on Ukraine. As a result of the massive missile attack, the infrastructure and civilians of more than 20 settlements were damaged. These are, in particular, Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Pryluky, Nizhyn, Konotop, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa. For strikes, the enemy used cruise, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. The Air Force, as well as the Air Defense Forces of the Ground Forces destroyed 56 air targets: 43 cruise missiles and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles.