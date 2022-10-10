Forbes: The value of the missiles and drones that the Russians launched over Ukraine on Monday reaches $700 million

The cost of 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones, which the Russians released on the territory of Ukraine on October 10, is $400-700 million.

Such calculations were made by Forbes.

The publication estimates the cost of launched missiles in a wide range, because the exact number of missiles of each type is still unknown. The cost calculation was based on the assumption that most of the missiles that hit the targets were expensive and highly accurate Kh-101 and missiles with a tactical range (S-300, Tornado-S), and the rest were aimed at overloading air defense. If additional information is received, the assessment may be refined.

To calculate the cost of these missiles, Forbes used the following estimates: the cost of the Kh-101 missile is $13 million, the Caliber is $6.5 million, the Iskander is $3 million, the Onyx is $1.25 million, and the Kh-22 is $1 million., Tochka-U — $0.3 million. The total cost of all drones launched on October 10 is several million dollars.