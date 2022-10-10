The International Committee of the Red Cross has temporarily suspended its work in Ukraine

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has temporarily suspended its work in Ukraine for "security reasons".
This was reported by Reuters with reference to the words of the press secretary of the ICRC.
The Norwegian Refugee Council also stated it had suspended its aid until it could be safely resumed.
- As of 11:40 a.m., Russian troops fired more than 80 missiles at Ukraine, 45 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces. In addition, 9 out of 12 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defense.
- Currently, 11 important infrastructure facilities in eight regions and the city of Kyiv have been damaged by massive missile strikes in Ukraine. For now, some areas are without electricity. There may be temporary interruptions with light, water and connection.