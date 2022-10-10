11 people were killed due to the morning rocket attacks. There is still no electricity in four regions

As a result of the morning rocket fire in eight regions of Ukraine, 30 fires broke out. The attack killed 11 people and wounded 64 more.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.
Currently, there is no electricity supply in four regions: Lviv, Poltava, Sumy and Ternopil. In the rest of the territory of Ukraine, the electricity supply was partially disrupted.
More than a thousand specialists and about 120 units of emergency services are involved in extinguishing fires and emergency rescue operations.
- As of 11:40 a.m., Russian troops fired more than 80 missiles at Ukraine, 45 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces. In addition, 9 out of 12 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defense.
- Currently, 11 important infrastructure facilities in eight regions and the city of Kyiv have been damaged by massive missile strikes in Ukraine. Currently, some areas are without power, there may be temporary interruptions with light, water and communication.