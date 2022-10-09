Six EU countries are in favor of new sanctions against Iran due to the suppression of protests

Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy, and the Czech Republic submitted 16 proposals for new European Union sanctions against Iran.
Reuters writes about it.
According to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, her country guarantees that the EU will freeze the assets of people responsible for the violent suppression of protests in Iran and ban them from entering the European Union.
"Those who beat up women and girls on the street, who abduct, arbitrarily imprison and condemn to death people who want nothing other than to live free - they stand on the wrong side of history," Baerbock told Bild am reporters. Sonntag.
- On September 16, a resident of Iran, Mahsa Amini, died after being detained by the "morality police" for wearing an "inappropriate" hijab. This event caused a wave of protests on social networks and on the streets of the country.
- SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on September 20 that the company will request an exemption from sanctions against Iran in order to provide the country with satellite Internet from Starlink.
- On October 9, the human rights group Iran Human Rights said that at least 185 people, including 19 children, had died during the protests.