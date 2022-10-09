Six EU countries are in favor of new sanctions against Iran due to the suppression of protests

Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy, and the Czech Republic submitted 16 proposals for new European Union sanctions against Iran.

Reuters writes about it.

According to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, her country guarantees that the EU will freeze the assets of people responsible for the violent suppression of protests in Iran and ban them from entering the European Union.

"Those who beat up women and girls on the street, who abduct, arbitrarily imprison and condemn to death people who want nothing other than to live free - they stand on the wrong side of history," Baerbock told Bild am reporters. Sonntag.