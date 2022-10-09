Spiegel: Germany will transfer €11 million worth of winter equipment to Ukraine

The German government will send jackets, tents, and other winter equipment for the army to Ukraine.

Spiegel writes about this with reference to sources.

This shipment includes 100,000 warm jackets and other winter clothing, 100 heated tents, as well as hundreds of mobile power generators, and food kits.

At the end of the summer, in a letter to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov asked to provide uniforms for 200,000 soldiers of the Armed Forces. In addition to Germany, several other NATO countries agreed to send Ukrainian soldiers winter clothing.