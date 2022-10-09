The head of the Luhansk regional military administration named seven more settlements liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed this

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated seven more settlements in the Luhansk region.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhii Haidai.

"Despite the outcry in the Internet community, we did not immediately announce that the occupiers were expelled from this settlement. At that time, stabilization measures were still ongoing there. As in other villages which our military entered. Currently, all seven settlements are fully controlled by Ukraine," he clarified.

Namely:

the village of Novolyubivka, Krasnorichensk settlement community, Svativ district;

settlement community, Svativ district; Nevske village of Krasnorichensk settlement community of Svativ district;

settlement community of Svativ district; Grekivka village of Krasnorichensk settlement community of Svativ district;

settlement community of Svativ district; the village of Novoyehorivka of the Kolomyichykha village community of the Svativ district;

of the Kolomyichykha village community of the Svativ district; the village of Nadiya of the Kolomyichykha village community of the Swativ district;

of the Kolomyichykha village community of the Swativ district; the village of Andriivka of Kolomyichykha village community of Svativ district;

of Kolomyichykha village community of Svativ district; the village of Stelmakhivka, Kolomyichykha village community, Svativ district.

According to Hayday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were the first to free Hrekivka.

The media "Nastoyastchee vremya" drew attention to the fact that the maps at the briefing of the Russian Ministry of Defense confirm that the Russian army has lost control over these settlements.

This photo shows the briefing of the Ministry of Defense of Russia on October 8:

And on this — October 9: