In one week, the Armed Forces liberated 29 settlements in the east

During the week, the Ukrainian military liberated 29 settlements in the east, including six in the Luhansk region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this in his evening address.

According to him, since the beginning of the offensive operation, Ukraine has returned 96 settlements that were under occupation.

"With this war against Ukraine and against the international legal order, Russia has placed itself in conditions under which the real liberation of everything that was once captured and is now under the control of the Kremlin is now only a matter of time. The aggressor must lose. So be it. So that such wars do not happen again and that the peace is really long-lasting. Nothing should be left for the invaders. I believe that justice will be restored for our partners as well," the president emphasized.