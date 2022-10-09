The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporozhye has increased to 13. Rescue operations are ongoing

The number of victims of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia on October 9 increased to 13. Another 60 people were injured, including children.

This was reported in the police department of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The nine-story building that was hit by the rocket collapsed from the first to the seventh floor. During the dismantling of the ruins, two more floors fell. Rescue and search operations are ongoing, and people are being pulled out from under the rubble. The police, the State Emergency Service, the SBU, ambulance workers, as well as specialists of specialized services are working.

A five-story building located nearby and nearby residential buildings were also damaged. The blast wave destroyed the balconies, broke the windows, and cut the facades. Cars caught fire from bursting shells.

Commercial establishments, office premises, kindergartens, and schools were also damaged in this area.

In addition, the Russians launched two missile strikes on the private sector of the Dnipro district. At the intersection of two streets, the shelling destroyed houses, some completely. Other homes sustained significant damage.

Several more rockets hit the Zaporizhzhia Communarsky District and Khortytsia Island and destroyed administrative buildings at two infrastructure facilities.

According to the information of the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, as of 18:00 there is one child among the dead. According to him, 89 civilians were injured, including 11 children.