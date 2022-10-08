”Ukrposhta” will issue a stamp with the remains of the Crimean Bridge

Ukrposhta will issue a new stamp on the occasion of the fire on the Crimean Bridge.
This was announced by the head of Ukrposhta Ihor Smilyanskyi.
"On the occasion of the holiday, we are issuing a new stamp with the Crimean Bridge, or, more precisely, with what remains of it," he noted.
The illustration was developed by the post together with the artist Yuriy Shapoval.
"We will announce the exact release date later. The denomination of the brand is M (for bridge). The price is 18 hryvnias. The circulation is 7 million," Smilyanskyi added.
- On the morning of October 8, a large-scale fire broke out on the Crimean Bridge, which connects Russia and the occupied Crimea: a fuel tank exploded there. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, and Putin instructed to create a government commission in connection with the emergency.