”Ukrposhta” will issue a stamp with the remains of the Crimean Bridge

Ukrposhta will issue a new stamp on the occasion of the fire on the Crimean Bridge.

This was announced by the head of Ukrposhta Ihor Smilyanskyi.

"On the occasion of the holiday, we are issuing a new stamp with the Crimean Bridge, or, more precisely, with what remains of it," he noted.

The illustration was developed by the post together with the artist Yuriy Shapoval.

"We will announce the exact release date later. The denomination of the brand is M (for bridge). The price is 18 hryvnias. The circulation is 7 million," Smilyanskyi added.