Macron announced the creation of a fund for arming Ukraine. Initially, €100 million will be allocated there

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the creation of a €100 million special fund to provide support to Ukraine.

This was reported by the French TV channel BFM TV.

The fund will allow Ukraine to buy the necessary equipment directly from French manufacturers, Macron explained on the sidelines of an informal European summit in Prague.

The purpose of the foundation is to support Ukraine in the face of Russian armed aggression. €100 million will be allocated for it "to begin with", the funds will be directed to the purchase of defense weapons.