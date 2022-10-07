Macron announced the creation of a fund for arming Ukraine. Initially, €100 million will be allocated there

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the creation of a €100 million special fund to provide support to Ukraine.
This was reported by the French TV channel BFM TV.
The fund will allow Ukraine to buy the necessary equipment directly from French manufacturers, Macron explained on the sidelines of an informal European summit in Prague.
The purpose of the foundation is to support Ukraine in the face of Russian armed aggression. €100 million will be allocated for it "to begin with", the funds will be directed to the purchase of defense weapons.
- On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that his country is working on additional deliveries of Caesar self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine. He emphasized that France will continue to support Ukraine.
- Since the beginning of the war, France has provided Ukraine with 18 Caesar self-propelled guns, anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, advanced armored vehicles (VABs), fuel, individual equipment, and approximately fifteen 155 mm towed guns. The French are also considering the possibility of transferring 20 Bastion armored vehicles to Ukraine.