The President of France confirmed the supply of additional Caesar self-propelled guns to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that his country is working on additional deliveries of Caesar self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine. He emphasized that France will continue to support Ukraine.

BFMTV writes about it.

"We are working on several requests with several EU member states, including the new Caesars," he noted.

Currently, France is considering the possibility of sending 6 to 12 more such self-propelled guns to Ukraine. There are negotiations with Denmark, since it was she who ordered the production of these artillery installations. The French want to transfer the manufactured self-propelled guns to Ukraine, and to make new ones for Denmark a little later.

Since the beginning of the war, France has provided Ukraine with 18 Caesar self-propelled guns, anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, advanced armored vehicles (VAB), fuel, individual equipment and about fifteen 155 mm towed guns. The French are also currently considering the possibility of transferring 20 Bastion armored vehicles to Ukraine.