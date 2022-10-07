The IAEA mission was rotated at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency conducted a rotation of mission representatives at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Now the IAEA team is represented by four experts instead of two.

The agency reported this on Twitter.

"Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed that the first rotation of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, has been completed, and a new reinforced team of IAEA experts on safety, protection and safeguards is now at the plant," the message reads.