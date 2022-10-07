The SBI employees found Russian lists of prisoners and collaborators near the liberated Lyman

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) employees found the headquarters of the occupiers in the village of Yatskivka near Lyman, where the Russians kept important documentation.

This was reported in the press service of the SBI.

Lists of prisoners and illegally arrested people were found in a private house. There were also questionnaires of collaborators who applied for positions in occupied enterprises and organizations.

Investigators also took mobile phones, memory cards and other equipment from the headquarters of the occupiers and collected testimonies of local residents about the crimes of the Russians.