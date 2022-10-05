More than 50 burials with civilians were found in Lyman

More than 50 burials with civilians were found in the liberated Lyman of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Hromadske.

The Russians dug trenches and forced people they suspected of collaborating with the Ukrainian military to collect the bodies of the dead for reburial.

One of the residents, who was also detained and forced to do such work by the occupiers, told the newspaper that not all the buried people were identified. Their bodies could lie on the streets for a long time. Also, those who died as a result of shelling were sometimes buried by their neighbors.

Anastasia Stanko / hromadske

The occupiers did not take away the bodies of even their own soldiers. Russians lived in one of the houses and organized a medical center there. When they retreated, they took the wounded and left the dead. More than 50 people are buried in this cemetery. Some burials are marked with name plates, and some are only numbered.