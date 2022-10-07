The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on voluntary military registration for women

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in its entirety Law No. 6482 on the voluntary procedure for enlisting women in the military. 297 votes pro.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on this.

Women who have a specialty from the list of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and are suitable for military service due to their health and age are included in the military registration of conscripts at their request.

Women doctors (with a medical or pharmaceutical specialty) must be put on the military register of conscripts.