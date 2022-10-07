The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on voluntary military registration for women

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in its entirety Law No. 6482 on the voluntary procedure for enlisting women in the military. 297 votes pro.
The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on this.
Women who have a specialty from the list of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and are suitable for military service due to their health and age are included in the military registration of conscripts at their request.
Women doctors (with a medical or pharmaceutical specialty) must be put on the military register of conscripts.
- On January 21, 2022, the Ministry of Defense prepared a new order on military registration for women. The list of professions whose representatives must be registered will be significantly reduced. In the new order, only 14 specialties and 6 professions are defined, the receipt of which will require military registration. They will be related to 100 military accounting specialties. The previous list included 35 professions and more than 200 military accounting specialties.
- On September 7, 2022, the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov signed a decree postponing for a year (until October 1, 2023) the registration of women of certain professions in the military, there are no restrictions for them to travel abroad.