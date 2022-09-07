Women enrollment in military registration was postponed for a year. The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov signed the decree

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov signed a decree postponing for one year (until October 1, 2023) the registration of women of certain professions in the military. There are currently no restrictions for them to travel abroad.

The Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reported on this on September 7.

The Ministry of Defense signed this decree because the legislative process is lengthy. As soon as the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopts the relevant changes to the laws (noting that the inclusion of women in the military register is of an exclusively voluntary nature), there will no longer be a need to constantly postpone the deadlines by orders of the Ministry of Defense.

This order does not change existing legislation, but it will allow a committee of the Verkhovna Rada and then Parliament to finalize and amend the legislation to address this issue. Currently, there is no urgent need to increase the number of women on military registration in Ukraine.