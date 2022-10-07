British intelligence has calculated how many trophy Russian tanks are in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since February 24, Ukraine has captured at least 440 Russian battle tanks and about 650 other armored vehicles. Potentially, more than half of the tank fleet currently in Ukraine are trophy vehicles.

This is stated in the daily report of British intelligence.

"The fact that the Russian crews could not destroy the intact equipment before leaving or handing it over shows a low level of training and a low level of combat discipline," the British Ministry of Defense believes.

There they think that due to strong tension at the front and the demoralization of the troops, Russia will continue to lose heavy weapons.