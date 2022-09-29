The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured more than a thousand units of captured Russian equipment and weapons

After the escape of the Russian military, the Armed Forces of Ukraine collected more than a thousand units of trophy equipment and weapons from their positions.

The spokesman of the eastern group of troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevaty stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, Ukrainian soldiers now have more than 400 Russian tanks, 700 armored vehicles of various types and 170 different artillery systems. Cherevaty also added that it is not appropriate to call these properties "Russian Lend-Lease".

"I wouldnʼt call it a lend-lease. Lend-Lease has a positive connotation. The USA helped during the Second World War and will help us. And I would say that this is the beginning of the payment of contributions and reparations by these non-humans. I think this is a more correct positioning," he noted.