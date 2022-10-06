Zelensky: Since the beginning of October, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 500 square kilometers of the Kherson region

Since October 1, the armed forces have liberated more than 500 square kilometers and dozens of settlements in the Kherson region.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address.

According to him, there are successes in Ukraine in the eastern direction as well.

"The day will surely come when we will report on successes in the Zaporizhzhia region too — in those areas that are still under the control of the occupiers. The day will come when we will also talk about the liberation of Crimea. This prospect is obvious. It is also obvious that this path still has to be passed. There is still a lot to endure, a lot to do. To do both to Ukrainians and to our partners — to all who value freedom and international law," the president said.