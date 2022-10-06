At the beginning of October, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated 400 km² of the Kherson region

Since the beginning of October, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have freed more than 400 square kilometers of the Kherson region from the Russian occupiers.

The head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliia Humenyuk informed about this at the briefing.

"We have quite convincing successes. We do not name the directions, but more than 400 square kilometers of the Kherson region have already been liberated from the occupiers. And we are moving forward," she noted.

According to Humenyuk, currently the situation in the southern direction remains difficult and is developing extremely dynamically. The Ukrainian defense forces are advancing. In several directions, the front line is deepening up to 20 kilometers.