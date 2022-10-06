The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 50 invaders and 9 tanks over the past day in the south

The Ukrainian military eliminated 58 occupiers in the south over the past day. They also destroyed 9 Russian tanks and 17 units of other armored vehicles.

The Operational Command "South" writes about this.

"Units of missile troops and artillery performed more than 350 fire missions, according to the results of which the estimated losses of the enemy are: 58 rocket launchers, 9 tanks, 17 units of armored vehicles, 4 large-caliber howitzers "Msta-S" and "Msta-B", one more self-propelled howitzer "Acacia", a mortar, a command and staff vehicle, a rocket salvo fire system "Grad", an anti-tank missile complex, as well as two ammunition depots in the Bashtanka and Beryslav districts," the message says.

It was also noted there that the Russians tried to restore lost positions in the village of Lyubomirivka, but the offensive of the invaders was repulsed.

The Ukrainian military also shot down two Russian Orlan drones over the village of Bruskinske in Kherson region and six Iranian drones over Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.