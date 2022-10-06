Norway has restricted the passage of Russian fishing boats to its ports

The Norwegian government has restricted the passage of Russian fishing vessels. Now they can enter only three ports — there they will be checked by customs officials.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

Russian fishing vessels will only have access to the ports of Tromsø, Kirkenes, and Botsfjord.

"We have information that indicates the need to strengthen control over Russian fishing vessels," Foreign Minister Anniken Guitfeldt said.

Justice and Emergencies Minister Emily Enger Mehl said police wanted to increase patrols in ports open to Russians. Law enforcement officers will cooperate with customs officials.

"When [Russiaʼs] borders with Europe are increasingly closed, it makes us vulnerable. This increases the risk of illegal activities in Norway. We are closely monitoring the development of events and are ready to take further measures if necessary," said Foreign Minister Anniken Guitfeldt.