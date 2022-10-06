General Staff: Since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv region have liberated 93 settlements

The Armed Forces liberated 93 settlements in the Kharkiv region. These are data for the period from September 21.

They were voiced by the deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff, Oleksiy Hromov.

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian troops advanced 55 kilometers deep into the enemyʼs defenses and took control of more than 2,400 square kilometers of territory during the specified period.

In the Kherson region, since October 1, the armed forces liberated 29 settlements and took control of 400 square kilometers of the region.

Hromov also provided statistics on the use of kamikaze drones by the Russians.

Since September 30, the Armed Forces shot down 24 Shahed 136 kamikaze drones. In total, during this period, the Russians launched 46 such UAVs over Ukraine. That night, the Armed Forces destroyed 9 out of 12 kamikaze drones. In total, the Russians used 86 Iranian drones of this type against Ukraine, 60% of them were shot down.

In the same period, Russian troops used 20 missiles of various types, including 13 ballistic ones.