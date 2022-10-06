Ukrainian intelligence informed that the Russians were able to mobilize a little more than 100 000 people

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense assures that the Russians failed to mobilize 200 000 people, as stated by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu. But they were able to collect more than 100 thousand.

The representative of the State Government of Ukraine Andriy Yusov stated this on the air of the telethon.

"Shoigu informed about 200 000, but 200 000 is not there yet. This is a smaller number. We do not know why they overestimated the indicators. Maybe they are reporting to the management. Maybe they are saif this number for another purpose. This is more than 100 thousand people already. We know the relevant indicators," Yusov noted.

He emphasized that Ukrainian intelligence has exact numbers of mobilized Russians, but he will not name them.