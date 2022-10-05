”Energoatom” considers Putinʼs “decree” on the transfer of the Zaporizhzhya NPP to Russian control to be null and void

State enterprise "Energoatom" considers Putinʼs "decree" on the transfer of the Zaporizhzhya NPP seized by Russian troops to Russian control, as well as other "documents" issued in Russia regarding the plant, to be null, absurd and inadequate.

This is stated in the statement of the SE.

Energoatom recalled Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs decree "about the nullity of acts that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and stated that Putinʼs orders "do not have any legal consequences."

"The Zaporizhzhia NPP will continue to operate in Ukraine, in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, in the Ukrainian energy system," Energoatom said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, is convinced that sanctions should be imposed on Rosatom and the nuclear industry of the Russian Federation.