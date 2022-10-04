Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the leader of the far-right “Brothers of Italy”. She should become the new prime minister of the country

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held the first telephone conversation with the head of the Italian party "Brothers of Italy" Giorgia Meloni. This political force, part of a coalition of far-right forces, won the recent elections.
This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.
Zelensky emphasized the need to continue comprehensive support for Ukraine after the formation of the new Italian government. The parties discussed the need to introduce additional sanctions against Russia, in particular the strengthening of the 8th EU sanctions package and the ban on issuing tourist visas for Russian citizens by EU states.
- On July 21, 2022, Italian President Sergio Mattarella signed a decree on the dissolution of parliament. Before that, he accepted the resignation (for the second time) of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He was asked to stay on as head of the interim government.
- On July 14, Draghi resigned after the 5-Star Movement (the largest party in the countryʼs then-coalition government) withdrew its support for a package designed to tackle Italyʼs cost-of-living crisis. After that, Draghi said that he will not lead a government that does not include the 5-Star Movement.