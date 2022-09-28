The leader of the “Brothers of Italy” Giorgia Meloni promised Ukraine support from the new government

The far-right party "Brothers of Italy", led by 45-year-old Giorgia Meloni, won the parliamentary elections in Italy. It is expected that she will become the new prime minister of the country in the near future.

Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Meloni on his victory in the elections and expressed hope for cooperation with the new Italian government.

"Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and her party for winning the election. We appreciate Italyʼs constant support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. We count on fruitful cooperation with the new Italian government," Zelensky wrote.

In response, the head of the "Brothers of Italy" assured the Ukrainian president of further support from Rome.

"Dear Volodymyr Zelensky, you know that you can count on our faithful support in the cause of the freedom of the Ukrainian people. Be strong and keep your faith!” Meloni stated.

Earlier, the USA stated that they are ready to cooperate with the new Italian government to support Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia.