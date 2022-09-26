A coalition of right-wing parties wins the parliamentary elections in Italy

A coalition of three far-right parties wins the parliamentary elections in Italy. The leader of the “Brothers of Italy” Georgia Maloney is expected to become prime minister, the first woman to hold the position.

This was reported by the Italian public broadcaster “Rai".

A poll conducted by “Rai” gave the right-wing coalition 41% to 45% of the vote against 25.5% to 29.5% for the left bloc. The populist "5 Star Movement" received 13.5-17.5% of the vote. Initially, three right-wing parties will receive 227-257 out of 400 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 111-131 seats out of 200 in the Senate.

Georgia Maloneyʼs “Brothers of Italy” party is set to win the largest share of the vote in a coalition that includes far-right “League” led by Matteo Salvini and “Forza Italia” led by Silvio Berlusconi.