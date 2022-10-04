Explosive technicians prevented an explosion on a dam in the Kharkiv region

National Police explosives officers prevented an explosion on a dam in the Kharkiv region. It was replaced by the occupiers.

This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin.

"Near one of the dams, our sappers found and removed about 175 kg of TNT and 68 anti-tank mines and electric detonators," Yenin said on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, the restoration of law and order continues continuously in the de-occupied territory of the Kharkiv region.

Currently, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have documented 928 war crimes committed by the occupiers on the territory of the Kharkiv region.