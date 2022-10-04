Presidentʼs Office: the Armed Forces have already de-occupied 1,534 settlements

In Ukraine, as of today, October 4, 1,534 settlements in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions have been unoccupied.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated this during the briefing.

In the liberated territories, the restoration of the work of state authorities continues — they have become operational in 1,508 settlements. 1,445 humanitarian headquarters were organized, 502 settlements were demined.

According to Tymoshenko, 933 medical institutions have resumed work in the de-occupied territories. Educational institutions resumed work in 981 settlements. Citizens receive social protection services in more than a thousand settlements. 922 settlements are provided with financial services.