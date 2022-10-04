One more torture chamber of Russians was found in the police station in Kharkiv region

In the village of Velykyi Burluk (Kharkiv region) was found one more torture chamber of the Russian occupiers, which they set up in a police station.

The National Police reported this on September 4.

Investigations are ongoing now, forensic experts are removing evidence.

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces de-occupied almost the entire Kharkiv region, torture chambers set up by the Russian occupiers were found in populated areas. They were at least in the village of Pisky-Radkivski, in the village of Lyptsi, in Kupyansk, in Kozacha Lopanʼ and in Balaklia.