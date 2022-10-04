North Korea launched a missile again. Sirens sounded in Japan

North Korea has conducted another missile test in the past few weeks. This time, it launched a missile over Japan for the first time in five years, which set off sirens in the country.
Reuters writes about it.
The missile was launched over the eastern coast of North Korea. It probably flew over the territory of the country and fell into the Pacific Ocean. Japan did not use any defensive measures to destroy the missile.
According to South Koreaʼs military, it was likely an intermediate-range ballistic missile launched from North Koreaʼs Jagan province. North Korea has used the province to conduct several recent tests, including several missiles it claims were "hypersonic".
Japanese authorities have warned residents of the need to take shelter. Train traffic was temporarily suspended in the north of Japan. Sirens also went off in the country.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called North Koreaʼs actions "barbaric" and said the government would continue to collect and analyze information.
- On August 17, North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the city of Onchon on the west coast of the country. The launches came a day after Seoul and Washington began a four-day joint exercise in preparation for the Ulchi Freedom Shield field exercises, which will run from August 22 to September 1.
- On August 22, South Korea and the United States began their largest military exercises in recent years. In this way, they want to prepare for new missile tests by North Korea.
- On September 25, North Korea fired a single short-range ballistic missile toward the sea.