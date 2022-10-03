Commanders from “Azovstal” released from Russian captivity met in Turkey with their relatives

Five commanders from "Azovstal" released from Russian captivity, who are now in Turkey, met there with their relatives.

This was reported by the Office of the President and First Lady Olena Zelenska.

1 9















Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

"During my visit to Turkey, I was able to meet with our guys from Azov. They are here under the terms of exchange, and today the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak managed to organize a meeting for them with their families. There are many emotions. The road to this moment was long and difficult. Finally, they were able to hug. I gave them greetings and thanks from Ukraine, from the president, and all the people for whom they are fighting [...]. The day before, she met with His Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul. And today I conveyed his blessing to our defenders and their families," Zelenska wrote.

The Presidentʼs Office published photos in which the commander of "Azov" Denys Prokopenko, his deputy Svyatoslav Palamar, commander of the 36th separate brigade of marines Serhii Volynskyi, the senior officer of "Azov" Oleh Khomenko and commander of the 12th brigade of the National Guard Denys Shleha receive the title of Hero of Ukraine.