Erdoganʼs spokesman: The initial list for the exchange included 15 commanders from “Azvostal”, but only five names were agreed upon

Initially, there were 15 names on the list for the exchange of Ukrainian commanders from Azovstal, among whom there were Azov military, but it was not possible to agree on it.

Turkish Presidentʼs spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told CNN Türk about this.

"Our president [Recep Erdogan] was very warm to this issue [exchange], we discussed this issue with our colleagues for about 3.5 months. Could not match all 15 names. That list did not reach Lviv [meeting of the presidents], in the end it was reduced to five names. These five people will remain safe with us until the end of the war," Kalin said.