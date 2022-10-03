Ukraine offered the USA new conditions for the transfer of ATACMS missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukraine offers the administration of US President Joe Biden to agree on potential targets in the event of the transfer of ATACMS long-range missile systems to the Armed Forces.

This is reported by CNN with reference to US officials.

U.S. officials say that in an effort to overcome White House resistance to providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, Ukrainian authorities are now offering the U.S. full and ongoing information on a list of potential Russian targets.

Such transparency gives the USA a "veto right" over the actions of the Armed Forces. This approach will allow the US not to be afraid of strikes on the Russian Federation, which could provoke an escalation of the conflict between the two countries.