Wreckage of a Russian Su-34 bomber was found in Lyman

The wreckage of a Su-34 bomber of the Russian army was found in Lyman, Donetsk region, liberated from Russian occupiers.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Wreckage of Russian Su-34 bomber, RF-81852, found in Liman. Previously, they did not get into the network, so this is +1 to the confirmed losses of the Russians," the message reads.

It is currently unknown when and under what circumstances the Russian bomber was shot down.

