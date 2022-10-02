The government has prepared a list of over 900 Russian objects for nationalization

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the draft law on the nationalization of Russian assets in Ukraine. The list compiled by the government included 903 objects.

This was reported by Roksolana Pidlas, deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, quoted by "Voice of Ukraine".

According to her, the relevant list was prepared by the Cabinet of Ministers and approved by the NSDC.

Entities of the Russian Federation can be nationalized according to a special procedure and a separate mechanism, which was adopted in April by a special law on the forced alienation of property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents. According to this mechanism, the president puts into effect the decision of the National Security Council by decree, and the Verkhovna Rada approves the presidential decree by a separate draft law.

"All these more than 900 objects will be nationalized. This does not mean that the money will immediately go to the Ukrainian budget. All these objects will become the property of the state, after which the state can determine what to do with them. "Ukraine will either make a profit from the operating enterprise, or it will put it up for privatization, or offer it for rent, etc.," said the deputy.