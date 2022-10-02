Bloomberg: The US is ready to allocate $1.5 billion every month to support Ukraineʼs economy

The US is ready to allocate $1.5 billion every month until the end of the war to support Ukraineʼs economy and calls on the EU to take similar steps.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to its own sources.

This week, the EU should discuss the financial needs of Ukraine and the creation of a more regular mechanism to support the stateʼs economy. America is currently ready to allocate $1.5 billion every month and expects Europe to provide Ukraine with commensurate financial support.

Bloomberg reminds that the International Monetary Fund previously stated that Ukraine needs approximately $5 billion per month to cover basic services. The publication also reports that some officials are "disappointed with how slowly decisions on financial support for Kyiv are made."