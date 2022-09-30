The US Congress has finally adopted a bill that provides an additional $12 billion in aid to Ukraine

The US Congress has finally adopted a draft law on the allocation of funds for the temporary financing of government expenditures. The document also provides for the allocation of an additional $12.3 billion for assistance to Ukraine.

The New York Times writes about it.

The day before, the document was adopted in the US Senate. Now he was supported in the House of Representatives. 230 members voted for the bill, and 201 were against it.

Congress passed the document less than half a day before the deadline when the fiscal year ends in the US, and a shutdown is announced in the absence of approved funding — the termination of the work of state institutions. To avoid this, the bill still needs to be signed by Joe Biden.