In the Kharkiv region, the bodies of 24 civilians were found, who were shot at close range by the Russian army on September 25 during an attempt to evacuate.

This was announced on October 1 by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Syniegubov.

The Russians shot a convoy of seven cars between the villages of Kurylivka and Pishchane in the Kupyansk district. This is the so-called "gray zone". Among the 24 dead are 13 children and a pregnant woman.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office specified that two cars were completely burnt down, there were children and their parents in them — they burned alive. The case was opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code ща Глкфшту — a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.