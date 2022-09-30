Attack on the column in Zaporizhzhia: the death toll has risen to 30

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 30.

This was announced by the head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko.

88 people were injured. Among the dead are two children: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. A 3-year-old girl was also injured. Also, a 36-year-old employee of the local Department of Strategic Investigations was killed. Another 27 policemen of the Berdyansk district were injured, four of them in serious condition.

About 80 specialists continue to work at the scene of the tragedy. Police investigators and criminologists help colleagues from the SBU to collect evidence. Currently, it is known that the occupiers hit people with modernized S-300 missiles. “The ruptures from these modified missiles are not as deep, but the radius of the blast wave is much larger. Accordingly, the area and power of hitting people are larger...", Klymenko explained.

According to him, the Russian soldiers knew that there were always a lot of people there. "Especially in the morning. And they deliberately aimed right here. This is a targeted mass murder," added the head of the National Police.