The number of dead after the Russian attack on the convoy in Zaporizhzhia increased to 25. More than 80 people wounded

25 people died as a result of Russian occupiers shelling a humanitarian convoy with civilians in Zaporizhzhia.

This is reported by the police of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The number of wounded and hospitalized people reached 81. Law enforcement officers established information about 25 dead, including two children. Also, a police officer on duty at the checkpoint died from shrapnel wounds on the spot.

"81 more people were hospitalized in the cityʼs medical facilities, including a three-year-old girl. The information about the victims and the dead is constantly updated," the message reads.