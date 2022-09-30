The death toll from a rocket attack on a convoy of civilians has increased in Zaporizhzhia

The number of people killed by a rocket attack on a convoy of civilians has increased in Zaporizhzhia — from 23 to 25 people. Moreover, about 50 more are wounded. There are children among the victims.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The spokeswoman for the police of the Zaporizhzhia region Anna Tkachenko clarified that 62 people were wounded.

The prosecutorʼs office opened an investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code — a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

On September 30, around 7:30 a.m., Russia launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia — a civilian humanitarian motorcade with civilians on the way out of the city, near the auto market, came under fire.