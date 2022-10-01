A convoy of civilian cars was found shot in Kharkiv region. 22 people died, 10 of them were children

In the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region, a convoy of civilian vehicles was discovered under fire. According to preliminary information, 20 people died there.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv region Oleg Syniegubov.

"In the Kupyansk district, a shot convoy of cars containing civilians was discovered. According to preliminary data, 20 people died in cars. Law enforcement officers and experts went to the place. Investigative actions are being conducted. The details are being clarified," he said.

According to him, the occupiers attacked civilians who were trying to escape from the shelling.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office later clarified that the Russian army fired on the convoy on September 25, when civilians were trying to evacuate. Two cars burned completely, there were children with their parents — they burned alive. Previously, at least 22 people died, including 10 children.